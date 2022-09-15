Kelly Clarkson candidly discusses post-divorce music and healing The talk show host is ramping up to big things

Kelly Clarkson is back with a bang as the fourth season of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, premiered on Monday with a slew of amazing guests and powerful subjects.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson visits Uvalde in tear-jerking show segment

In lieu of the premiere, the singer sat down with Variety for a wide-ranging interview concerning taking over Ellen DeGeneres' iconic time slot and bringing new music into the world.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson reveals she's 'broken' as she quarantines with her two children inside her family home

The second bit particularly hit home for her, though, as she spoke about returning to recording and creating original music after her divorce from now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

"When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard," Kelly said of the time it took her to make the record.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson shares how she changed her show to spend more time with her children

"My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, 'Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?' A lot of those are the ones that are on the album.

"I literally wrote most of these almost two years ago. Then I told my label, 'I can't talk about this until I've gone through it,' and it's just taken some time to do that."

Kelly spoke about recording music and using it to heal

She also emphasized what the record, which she hopes to release next year, means to her, as her first to come out since the major life event took place.

"And this is an important album. I'm working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I'm feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It's just been really healing."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson will release a new album after five-year break

MORE: Kelly Clarkson shares emotional message about huge life change as fans inundate her with support

Kelly even said that it was hard to make at first because she was so busy being a mom to her two kids, River and Remington, and also working on her talk show.

"There were so many jobs, and I'm a single mom — well, even with being married, it's a lot, trying to fit kids' schedules in and all that stuff," she continued.

The star is busier than ever thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show

"But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it. And then I didn't know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind.

"[The album is] almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn't evolve how you want."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.