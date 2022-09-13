Kelly Clarkson visits Uvalde in tear-jerking show segment The mother-of-two was very emotional

Kelly Clarkson didn't express her full opinion on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, a town in her native Texas, when it happened, although it's safe to say she was heartbroken.

However, the singer is now dedicating herself to empowering the people of the community and sharing their story through the latest installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

After a fun-filled first half an hour featuring journalist Lester Holt and actress D'Arcy Carden, she kicked off a segment dedicated to the small town and the tragedy that struck on 24 May.

Kelly herself visited the town and spoke with the people who had organized a mural project that immortalized the faces of lives of those that lost their lives in the shooting.

The show even donated $10,000 to the initiative, and in the drive back, she spoke of the beauty of the project while saying: "It's also how I would like…my child…," before getting choked up.

Back in the studio, after speaking with her guests and another artist involved in the project, she also shined a spotlight on organizations that had pledged to support the people of the town.

Kelly visited Uvalde for a segment on her show

"It's amazing to see how the communities are stepping up, they're lending a hand, they're building a school, doing so many things for these kids" she said.

It was at this point that Kelly couldn't control her tears and let them flow as she spoke, adding: "The real honor is not having any parent have that call.

"I always get very tired of hearing about 'our thoughts and our prayers are with you'. Of course they are, but we need change."

The audience applauded as the American Idol winner continued emotionally through her impassioned speech, saying: "We need leaders who implement change so you don't hear kids saying 'I'm afraid to go to school.'

Her guests Lester Holt and D'Arcy Carden joined in the emotional moment

"I am coming, not from a political standpoint, [but] from a mother's. And it's frightening.

"We are afraid to send our kids to school. Public or private, it doesn't matter," she said in conclusion.

