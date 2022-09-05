Kelly Clarkson shares emotional message about huge life change as fans inundate her with support The singer opened up

Kelly Clarkson shared a heartfelt message with her fans acknowledging the 20th anniversary of her life-changing rise to stardom.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two penned a lengthy statement in which she opened up about her appearance on American Idol.

Overflowing with emotion, Kelly candidly wrote: "20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life. That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days.

"I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it, and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all."

Kelly shared an emotional message

The singer concluded her emotive post by adding: "Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you… I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness, and if you don't feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they're looking for you too."

Her fans wasted no time in rallying behind the talented songstress, with one writing: "Our American Idol forever. WE LOVE YOU!" whilst a second remarked: "Girl! I voted for you every night on all platforms! Lol. My cell phone bill was outrageous."

Kelly now hosts American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg

"I was a fan since you belted out Respect with just a piano backing you," noted a third, whilst a fourth chimed: "You changed our lives 20 years ago and we changed yours. Here's to the next 20!!!"

Kelly's heartfelt post comes after she opened up about her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The former Voice coach moved her children, River, eight, and Remington, six, to her Montana Ranch where she reunited with Brandon to enable their kids to spend time with both parents.

The duo tied the knot in 2013

Speaking to Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly last month, Kelly admitted that the temporary reunion with her ex – who she left in June 2020 – was for the sake of their children as it helped them feel more "centered".

Kelly and Brandon were married for seven years and finalized their divorce in March. Opening up about her decision to take some much-needed time off, Kelly added: "It's obviously been a rough couple of years, so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute."

