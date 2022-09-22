Michelle Keegan shows off impressive abs as she poses up a storm in fun photo The actress spent many months Down Under whilst filming a new series

Michelle Keegan travelled to Australia for work back in May, and stayed Down Under until the end of August, when she returned to the UK.

During her stay in Sydney, the actress shared very little updates of her time there, but on Thursday she delighted fans by sharing ten never-before-seen photos taken during the past months.

"Sydney memories," she simply captioned the post, which featured an incredible photo of herself in long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted black trousers, which perfectly showed off her toned abs.

Michelle seemed in high spirits in the candid snap and smiled broadly whilst posing in front of a sign that read "Syd".

Michelle Keegan shared several snaps taken during her time in Australia

Several other photos show her on the set of BBC drama series Ten Pound Poms, and others enjoying some of Sydney’s landmarks, like the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Fans of Michelle were quick to praise her snaps, with one writing: "Will miss your stories of Sydney, was loving that you was over here filming. Can't wait see it now."

Others shared their excitement about her new project. "So Excited to watch this can't wait," one remarked, whilst a third added: "Can't wait to see ten pound poms!"

A photo showed the actress watching the sunset

Ten Pound Poms is a new series created by Bafta-award winner Danny Brocklehurst.

Michelle, 35, will lead the original six-part series, set in Australia, alongside Games Of Thrones star Faye Marsay and Luther actor Warren Brown.

The drama will follow a group who have been promised a better quality of life in Australia for only £10, leaving behind post-war Britain.

Creator Brocklehurst said: "Ten Pounds Poms demands an ensemble cast that we are always rooting for – actors we love and want to succeed.

"I am thrilled to have found those actors. It is a delight to welcome so much exciting Australian talent as well as working with the brilliant Faye and Warren for the first time.

"This is my third outing with the wonderful Michelle Keegan and I’m positive we will make another winner together."