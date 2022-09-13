Michelle Keegan looks unreal in head-turning £55 power dress The brunette beauty's tangerine mini dress is £55

Michelle Keegan's sense of style is truly unmatched, and the brunette beauty proved her fashion prowess once again with her latest collection drop with Very.

We've had our eyes on the actress' tangerine-dream tailored blazer dress ever since she teased it on Very's Instagram account earlier this year. Showing off her favourite pieces from her vibrant summer edit, Michelle strutted towards the camera in a series of daring looks, including a business-babe tailored dress we've been swooning over for weeks. Loved it as much as we did? Good news, it's finally in stock.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan struts in a series of seriously striking summer fits

Consisting of an elegant tailored silhouette with a waist-cinching tie belt, long sleeves and a feminine wrap skirt, Michelle's striking power suit dress is the ultimate head-turning garment.

The 35-year-old star teamed her blazer dress with strappy pink heels, styling her glossy brunette tresses into a slick back 'cool girl' bun.

Michelle dazzled fans in the tailored dress earlier this year

Sharing their love for her striking dress when she first teased the look, fans rushed to comment on Very's Instagram asking for the details on how to buy it.

"I can't find the orange blazer dress anywhere?!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "That orange blazer dress!!!" followed by a string of heart-eye emojis.

"When will the orange blazer be in [stock]?" asked a third fan, adding: "I have my eye on it for a wedding!"

The £55 blazer has finally arrived on Very's website, and it's perfect for power dressing. With dual front pockets and a classic lapel finish, it's easy to see how this sunset-hued set landed itself in Michelle's collection.

Belted Tailored Blazer Dress, £55, Very

If you're ready to tone down the colour as we transition into autumn, this 'Button Through Bodycon Denim' dress from the star's edit is equally chic. Sleeveless, with a low-cut V neckline, this figure-flattering denim number is a must-have for effortless office dressing.

Bodycon Denim Dress, £45, Very

Michelle pairs hers with 'barely there' nude mules, but it would look equally as elegant with heeled boots. Snap it up quickly before it sells out!

