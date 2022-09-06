Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share exciting update: 'A dream come true' The stars are set to move into their new house soon

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have unveiled their beautiful spa at their Essex mansion – and we're seriously impressed!

The couple's home account @WrightyHome, which boasts over 400,000 followers, reshared a post uploaded by @themosaicspacompany which revealed their amazing shimmering spa.

WATCH: Mark Wright films inside mammoth mansion

The couple added the comment: "Wow what a day!!!! Cannot wait for this, a dream come true, our own spa."

The iridescent mermaid tiles which catch the sunlight remind us of Stacey Solomon's jaw-dropping bathroom – so chic!

The couple are having a spa installed

The plunge pool appears to have plenty of jets dotted around for a relaxing aqua experience, we bet the stars can't wait to use it.

Other features in their grand home which resemble a five-star hotel will be the mammoth outdoor pool, steam room in their master bathroom and a party room complete with bespoke bar!

The couple haven't forgotten practicality when it comes to designing their dream home though, as they've opted for energy-saving solar panels on the room, an army of security camera strategically arranged around the property and also have underfloor heating throughout to eliminate the need for radiators.

Their home is almost ready

Hinting at their plans to start a family, Michelle and Mark have opted to have a playroom installed inside their home, according to the plans. Mark is now a proud uncle to two beautiful babies, his brother's son Joshua and his sister's son Presley, so we're sure the little ones will make full use of the facilities when they are old enough.

The home build hasn't been plain sailing for the couple, with Mark admitting it has been "mentally and physically tough".

The 35-year-old wrote: "A process that has been extremely mentally and physically tough at times but one that is so rewarding. On to the final stages now and can't wait for you to see it all come together 100 per cent."

Hopefully it won't be too long until fans get a full tour of the finished result!

