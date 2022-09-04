Michelle Keegan details her healthy morning routine with intimate towel selfie The actress relies on this supplement for youthful, glowing skin

Michelle Keegan might be living her best life out in Australia as she films new BBC drama Ten Pound Poms, but that doesn't mean her dedicated health and fitness routine has taken a back seat.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the wife of Mark Wright gave her impressive six million followers an insight into her ultra-healthy morning ritual using Vital Proteins. The Manchester-born actress detailed how she makes her coffee using the collagen supplement, followed by an intimate selfie in nothing but a towel - highlighting her glowing makeup-free skin.

"My morning routine… 1scp of @vitalproteinsuk to my coffee or smoothie *it's dissolvable and TOTALLY tasteless," she said. "The benefits… Keeps skin looking fresh, firm & youthful," she continued.

"[It's] designed to support healthy bones and joints." The brunette beauty looked radiant as she shared a post-shower snap alongside her morning brew.

Michelle looked radiant in the glowing morning snap

She accessorised with a delicate gold necklace and dainty gold hoop earrings. "So simple, & it sets me up for the day," added Michelle.

According to Vital Proteins, the collagen power is used to "promote a youthful appearance," by using small, soluble pieces of protein derived from bovine collagen or marine collagen to help support the body's natural production of collagen.

Amping up her morning routine isn't with supplements isn't the only health ritual Michelle swears by. Revealing her usual morning setup to Cosmopolitan, the glamorous 35-year-old previously shared that she religiously downs a pint of water before she starts her day.

Shortly after, she follows it up with a coffee, but she occasionally opts for coconut milk or almond milk as a dairy-free alternative to cow's milk for health reasons.

Michelle reportedly drinks Vital Proteins every day

When she's not opting for an antioxidant-rich smoothie bowl, Michelle previously told Women's Health, "I do like my eggs in the morning. If I was trying to be good, I'd have rye bread, avocado and scrambled egg whites."

And when she's feeling naughty? "I'd have the same but with cheese on top," she said. "Melted cheese."

