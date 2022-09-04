Mark Wright reveals details about romantic trip to see Michelle Keegan in Australia The star also talks about being proud to be an uncle

Life has taken Mark Wright on many adventures. The Essex-born celebrity has travelled the world for his successful career, from reality star to Hollywood presenter and popular UK television host – and he achieved all this while enjoying his fairytale marriage to Michelle Keegan and building his profile as a fitness guru.

But, as he tells HELLO!, nothing is more important to him than family – and one of his favourite adventures is his journey as an uncle after his brother Josh and wife Hollie welcomed son Joshua in February and his sister Jess and husband William Lee-Kemp became parents to son Presley in May.

"I absolutely love them both to bits," 35-year-old Mark tells us. "It's the best feeling in the world being an uncle. I never realised how good it would actually be."

And he was delighted to see his young nephews when he came back to the UK after visiting wife Michelle in Australia, where she was shooting BBC drama Ten Pound Poms.

"It's been amazing to be reunited with them. I could see a lot of difference in them when I got home; more so in Jess's baby as he was really young when I went."

Recently, Mark jetted to Sydney to join his wife of seven years – and he loved his time there.

"We were based in Sydney and Bondi Beach, but Michelle was working a lot so we didn’t really leave the city that much. We did go to the Northern Beaches and had lots of nice meals and I also climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge."

While on the other side of the world, Mark continued his training for the London Marathon, which takes place next month.

