Michelle Keegan shares heartbreak on special visit in Australia The star is in Australia

Michelle Keegan took to social media on Saturday with an adorable new update in Australia which left her heartbroken.

The 35-year-old shared the sweetest video of two tiny puppies on display in what appeared to be a shop window.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan is heartbroken over puppies in Australia

Captioning the post, the wife of Mark Wright penned: "Shouldn't come in here," with a sad face and heartbroken emoji.

The cute clip comes whilst Michelle is Down Under filming exciting new BBC drama series Ten Pound Poms and it's safe to say the star is missing her own furry friends, chihuahua Pip and Phoebe the dachshund.

Pip is so sweet

Last week, Michelle pined for her pup Phoebe after she shared a heartwarming throwback video of the sausage dog racing towards the Our Girl actress at the airport.

On the clip, the brunette beauty wrote: "Can't wait for this moment."

Earlier this month, the star confessed she was in floods of tears after being reunited with Pip over FaceTime.

Michelle has been documenting her time away

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share the heartwarming meeting Michelle posted a screenshot of the call, which saw Pip front and centre of the conversation.

Over Michelle's face, the Brassic actress put a crying face emoji and captioning the photo she wrote: "Me," with a white arrow pointing up to the emotional emoji.

Despite the heartache for her pets, Michelle has been making strides in Australia and has been regularly documenting the details of her new life in Sydney for her 5.8 million followers on social media.



The star's bikini range is incredible

The exciting snaps have included, sunset line-learning on the beach, a delicious-looking paella breakfast and of course stunning selfies from the actress.

Whilst her acting career is thriving, so is Michelle's new bikini brand, Ofila Bee, which she unveiled to fans last month.

Announcing the news alongside fabulous photos rocking her new range, the star penned: "So this has been over 2 YEARS in the making…I can't believe it's finally launch day!! I've always wanted to create my very own swimwear range that everybody feels comfortable in but with a twist.

"The name 'Orfila Bee' is so special to me as Orfila was my Grandma's maiden name and she remains one of my biggest influences in my life. The 'Bee' is to represent the city in which I was proudly born and raised in."

