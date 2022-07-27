Michelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright opens up about marriage 'pressure' in heartfelt interview The former TOWIE star opened up…

Mark Wright has spoken about spending time apart from his wife, Michelle Keegan, as she films her latest TV show in Australia.

Speaking to MailOnline, the former The Only Way is Essex star opened up about the "pressure" such a separation can put on a relationship – and shared some advice from an unexpected source!

Mark told the publication: "The longer you go, the more pressure there is because the longer it's been. But I was in L.A and had a dinner with Piers Morgan and I told him it was hard. He said: 'I had this with my wife and we have a three-week rule so don't let it go past three weeks.'"

Michelle and Mark tied the knot in 2015 and are clearly as loved up as ever but they can't always spend as much time together as they'd like due to work commitments.

Mark told the paper that he and his wife encourage each other to follow opportunities, even if it means being apart for a while.

Mark recently joined Michelle in Australia

The 35-year-old said: "I think both being in the same industry really helps. Because we get each other's careers, and we totally understand it.

"Essentially, we both just want each other to achieve all of our goals and all of our dreams and we just support each other every step of the way for that, you know."

However, Mark also shared that he turned down the chance to present an American dating show due to the expectation that he would live in America.

The couple support each other's careers

He said: "I would never be able to live away again. I would certainly go back there for a period of time to do a job, but not full time. I don’t like missing my friends and family."

The supportive presenter has jetted out down under to spend time with Michelle after wrapping filming on his own series, A Wright Old Adventure. The former Coronation Street star is working on upcoming BBC drama Ten Pound Poms.

