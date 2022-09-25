Cameron Diaz reveals the adorable way husband Benji and daughter Raddix are supporting her acting comeback So sweet!

Cameron Diaz doesn't often share insight into her family life with husband Benji Madden and their daughter Raddix, but each time she does, it's so sweet!

The star recently stopped by The Rachael Ray Show, and in a clip teasing the interview, which airs on 26 September, she opened up about her latest life updates, her recent birthday, and making a highly-anticipated return to acting.

As she spoke of turning fifty and her last-minute celebration, plus preparing to film her new movie, she details how both Benji and Raddix have supported her milestones and endeavors.

Speaking of the recent star-studded dinner party she held at Nobu Malibu in California to celebrate her milestone birthday, she admitted that her avoiding making any plans caused her husband to seriously panic.

The actress explained: "He loves a celebration, and when we first met, our first year together, he threw me three surprise birthdays for one birthday." So naturally, he wanted nothing more than to plan her 50th birthday, but she was being of no help.

She said: "This year, because it was my 50th, he was very much like 'We have to do something' and I couldn't commit… And he's like 'So what are we doing for your birthday?' And I'm like 'Let me get back to you.' I could see the panic coming in on his face a week beforehand."

The two have been together since 2015 and welcomed daughter Raddix in 2019

Cameron added: "He was trying so hard, but I could see he was so panicked," and in the end, she said: "So, we just ended up doing a dinner with a group of friends who were in town last minute and just had a nice little chill dinner."

However, A-list as she is, her "little chill dinner" featured none other than friends such as Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, and even Adele.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Cameron's return to acting was announced in June

The mother-of-one has a lot of exciting things coming her way, particularly her return to acting for Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx, and also admitted to Rachael that her daughter would be tagging along for the epic comeback.

She revealed: "[Benji] is going to come with our daughter and we're going to all go together and make a movie in the U.K."

