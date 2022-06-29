Cameron Diaz shocks fans as she announces major career news

Cameron Diaz fans, rejoice! Years after having declared that she would be retiring from acting following a decades long career, the star is ready to make a comeback.

The last time Cameron appeared on the silver screen was in 2014, during which time she premiered three movies, The Other Woman with Leslie Man, Sex Tape with Jason Segel, and a remake of Annie.

Since then, she married Benji Madden in 2015 and they have lived a more quiet, private life away from the spotlight, raising their daughter Raddix, who they welcomed in 2019.

Now, nearly eight years later, she is ready to get back to work, and in a big way!

The announcement came courtesy of her very own new co-star, Jamie Foxx, with whom she'll film a new movie for Netflix, an action-comedy fittingly titled Back in Action.

The project reunites Cameron and Jamie, who worked together on 1999's sports drama Any Given Sunday and as well as in the very last film she worked on, the Annie remake.

The epic announcement

The actor announced the news by sharing a recording of a call with the There's Something About Mary actress, in which she details her nerves and anticipation about returning to acting.

"I'm so anxious right now," she's heard saying, before admitting: "I feel excited but I don't know how to do this."

The co-stars at the premiere of their last movie together

To calm her nerves, Jamie hilariously added on to the call none other than football star Tom Brady, who knows a thing or two about retiring only to later unretire. "I'm relatively successful at unretiring," he joked.

Upon the announcement, fans couldn't believe the good news, taking to Instagram and Twitter to write: "Yes!!!!! We won! We got our queen back!" and: "It's about damn time!!" as well as: "Finally some good news!"

