Cameron Diaz makes bold change to family home ahead of daughter Raddix's big milestone

It looks like Cameron Diaz is ready for big changes this year. The There's Something About Mary star, who turned 50 in August, will not only be celebrating daughter Raddix’s third birthday in December, but she'll also finally be returning to acting in 2022 after an eight year break.

So with all the changes in her life, it looks like she was also ready to switch things up on the home front!

In a clip shared on Instagram, the mom-of-one showed fans how to whip up one of her favorite recipes, showing a glimpse of her kitchen in the process.

WATCH: Cameron Diaz makes mushroom crostini in her gorgeous marble kitchen

Cameron, who has her own wine brand, Avaline, kicked off the launch of her new $30 Cabernet by sharing the recipe for “a simple mushroom crostini recipe that I would make for my gals on a cozy fall night.”

But what we also noticed was the backdrop for the cooking how-to, which revealed an interior design change for Cameron and husband Benji Madden's family home.

Before: Cameron's kitchen used to be decorated with subway tiles

Previously the kitchen was decorated in white subway tiles, which of course has been a major trend over the past few years.

But now both the counter and walls are in a bold and dramatic grey and white marble with golden brass hardware details - a major change that’s right on trend for 2022.

After: The kitchen now features dramatic marble walls and countertops - right on trend for 2022

So it looks like Cameron is ready for the future with her chic new kitchen and her upcoming new movie. The Netflix project was first revealed by pal Jamie Foxx, who co-starred in both 1999's Any Given Sunday and her last film, the Annie remake, in 2014.

Taking to social media in June, he confirmed the news, writing: “Cameron and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!”

