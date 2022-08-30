Cameron Diaz shares insight into parenting with husband Benji Madden There's something about Cameron!

Cameron Diaz has often talked about how much she enjoys motherhood and spending time with her family, her daughter Raddix, two, and her husband Benji Madden.

MORE: Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz's throwback selfie is an incredible look into their friendship

The mom, who just turned 50, couldn't be happier being a mother, even having taken a step back from acting to raise a family.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Cameron Diaz shares new look inside jaw-dropping garden at LA home

Back in 2020, the actress spoke on an Instagram Live about managing quarantine with her husband and her daughter, especially when it came to baby duties.

Talking to make-up artist Gucci Westman on the platform, she explained how they'd split up sleeping schedules to handle feeds with Raddix.

MORE: Cameron Diaz shocks fans as she announces major career news

"I go to bed early and wake up early, and he wants to go to bed late and wake up later," Cameron said of her husband.

"That works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours earlier and he does those later feeds. Then I can go to bed and I wake up early and am with [our daughter, Raddix], early in the morning so he can sleep."

Cameron and Benji are doting parents to their daughter Raddix

"There's a reason opposites attract. We need each other and the people who stay up late at night to tend to the fire to keep everybody warm and make sure there's no danger coming around us."

The There's Something About Mary star continued: "The people during the day, like, do the foraging and gathering and bring it all together. They hold down the fort."

MORE: Cameron Diaz shares picture of family life with daughter and husband Benji Madden

MORE: Cameron Diaz opens up with Kelly Clarkson as she makes rare comment about her daughter and parenting

Cameron opened up recently about turning 50 and the concept of aging, saying to Goop: "The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last ten years.

"It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go. I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child."

The actress is open about her love for being a mother

She continued: "I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her. To be there with her in her 40s."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.