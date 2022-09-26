Pierce Brosnan shares rare photo of wife Keely Shaye on special day

Pierce Brosnan has taken to Instagram to wish his wife of 21 years a very happy birthday. The actor, 69, shared an adorable photo showing Keely Shaye hugging him from behind whilst the actor is smiling at the camera.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan gets candid in rare interview with sons Dylan and Paris

"Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan. I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and play. Onwards we go!" he sweetly captioned the picture, which was taken this summer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan teams up with 21-year-old son for important cause

Friends of the couple were quick to react, with actress Lyndie Benson writing: "The most inspiring couple there ever was. Love you and HBD Queen Keely. Love you dearly too @keelyshayebrosnan."

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan stuns fans with incredibly rare family photo of three sons

SEE: Smitten Pierce Brosnan shares personal new photo of wife Keely

Rita Wilson remarked: "Happy Birthday "nutty Keely" the sweetest ever!" while Cindy Crawford added: "Happy birthday beautiful, soulful @keelyshayebrosnan!"

Pierce shared an adorable photo of himself alongside wife Keely

Pierce's romantic post comes nearly two months after he marked their wedding anniversary with a public post on social media.

The James Bond star took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo from their 2001 wedding day, taken shortly after the couple exchanged vows. Alongside it, Pierce wrote a heartfelt message to his wife, which read: "Happy Anniversary my love Keely, we danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could it all again."

The couple said 'I do' at Ballintubber Abbey in his native Ireland in front of 100 guests after being forced to postpone their wedding three times. Together they share two sons: Dylan and Paris.

In August, the couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary

The big day, covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine, was actually shrouded in secrecy and boasted many features that would make his 007 character proud. The day also featured a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake, and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

Photos revealed Keely's beautiful white dress complete with scalloped lace. She finished off her traditional bridal look with pearl droplet earrings and a delicate diamante tiara placed in her polished updo.