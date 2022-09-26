Tom Brady's children make rare appearance to watch his home game from the stands The sports star shares two children with Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are doting parents, and their children couldn't have been prouder of their dad over the weekend!

Football fans and pop-culture enthusiasts alike had all of their attention on Tom's latest game, especially since he was playing in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home stadium against the Green Bay Packers.

However, while they quickly noticed that the athlete was supported by his three children, Vivian Lake, nine, Benjamin Rein, twelve, and his son with Bridget Moynahan, Jack Edwards, fifteen, they just as quickly noticed that his wife wasn't in attendance.

The star played on Sunday at the Raymond James Stadium with his three children, who were accompanied by his mother and sisters, watching.

In a video shared to social media by a fan of the player, the father-of-three is seen prior to the game walking up to the side of the field, where his children were excitedly rooting him on.

The clip sees the three eagerly chatting up their father and surely wishing him luck, which he responds to with hugs to all, and kisses on Vivian's forehead.

Tom had his children eagerly rooting him on

The news of Gisele's absence comes after a slew of rumors about their relationship, and since it was announced that for the first time in his career, Tom would be taking every Wednesday off for personal time.

The scheduled break is quite timely, as it comes amid Gisele's claims that she wishes he were more present.

The couple have been married since 2009

Speaking of her husband's football "unretirement," she told Elle: "Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

She added that her main priority is raising and spending time with her children, and she said she felt she had already done her part in stepping away from the spotlight in order to do so. She said: "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

