Tom Brady to change football schedule in career-first to focus on 'personal time'

Making time for both. Though Tom Brady has been evidently committed to playing football for as long as he can, as his wife Gisele Bündchen maintains she would like him to be "more present," he's making an unprecedented career move to do so.

The athlete made his post-retirement comeback on 11 September, winning against the Dallas Cowboys as Sunday Night Football made its long-awaited return, even as reports cite "tension" in his marriage due to his "unretirement."

Now, after twenty-three years of playing, Tom is switching up his routine for the first time in two decades in an attempt to focus on "personal time."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that for the first time in his career, Tom will be granted a day off in the middle of the week to rest. He will be taking a weekly personal day – which is usually reserved for veterans in the league – every Wednesday, during which time backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will take over.

As a result, he will appear on the team's injury report each week, citing "rest," and should he actually be injured, the list would be updated on Thursday or Friday.

The news comes following Gisele breaking her silence on the rumors circulating their alleged marriage troubles due to his seemingly never-ending football career.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady will receive a veteran rest/personal day every Wednesday during the season, sources say. A new reality for the 45-year old.



My story: https://t.co/b6N7QuzT2R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

The sports reporter detailed what the weekly break entails

Speaking with Elle as she graced their October issue, the model maintained that above all else, her main priority is raising and spending time with her children, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, and she said she felt she had already done her part in stepping away from the spotlight in order to do so.

She said: "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

Gisele has been there for Tom's big wins since their 2009 nuptials

The mom-of-two also wasn't shy about revealing her worries about Tom's ongoing football career, though she did admit she felt the depiction of her being "desperate" for him to retire was sexist.

She explained: "Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

