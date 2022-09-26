Kelly Ripa leaves fans speechless with adorable throwback photo of daughter Lola The presenter took to social media

Live star Kelly Ripa sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday after she shared an adorable baby photo of her daughter Lola Consuelos.

Taking to Instagram, the doting mum treated her fanbase to the ultimate throwback snap featuring little Lola. The young tot looked so sweet in her black and white check dress, whilst mum Kelly looked recognisable thanks to her trademark smile.

Alongside the heartwarming photo, Kelly included the caption: "Happy #nationaldaughtersday to my favorite daughter @theyoungestyung, you make the world a better place."

The TV star's fans were quick to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Such a beautiful photo!!!," whilst a second noted: "How is it you look the same today as you did back then! And, I always love hearing your Lola stories!"

The presenter shared a sweet photo of Lola

"Precious keepsake," wrote a third, and a fourth gushed: "Awww Lola is so adorable."

Kelly shares her 21-year-old daughter with her husband, Mark Consuelos. In addition to Lola, the couple also share sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19. The famous couple are eager for their children to carve out their own careers.

Kelly recently spoke about the importance of them getting jobs and paying their own bills when she said: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well."

Kelly and Mark tied the knot in 1996

21-year-old Lola has done just that by launching herself into the music industry. Last month, the budding songstress released a new single entitled Paranoia Silverlining.

Michael, meanwhile, has managed to make a name for himself as an actor. And back in 2021, the aspiring thespian appeared alongside his famous father in teen drama Riverdale. In the episode, Michael played a younger version of his dad's character, Hiram Lodge.

The couple share three children together

At the time, Michael said: "Working with dad was really awesome. We had a lot of fun, we had some great scenes together."

"And it was really trippy because with the moustache he wears, he looks like my real-life grandfather. So it was a weird and surreal experience, but we had the best time."

