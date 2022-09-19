Kelly Ripa shares adorable baby photo that is too cute to miss Taking care of her honorary aunt duties!

Kelly Ripa is basking in baby joy! She looked happy as can be as she shared an adorable baby photo during a special visit in New York City's West Village neighborhood.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals unbelievable never-before-seen room inside $27 million townhouse

The star stopped by early on Monday morning to visit none other than Andy Cohen, though it appears she was focused on spending time with his daughter, Lucy Eve, who was born earlier this year.

The Bravo host shared an adorable photo of his good friend holding little Lucy, and they were both fresh-faced and glowing!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly's son Joaquin shares glimpse into lavish family vacation

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin strikes a fierce pose in new wrestling photo

In the photo, which Kelly also shared on her Instagram Stories – adding on her favorite song by her daughter Lola Consuelos, Paranoia Silverlining – she is seen smiling ear to ear as she holds on to Lucy.

She looks sun-kissed and truly flawless, still with her impressive tan from her recent tropical vacation.

In the snapshot, the Live! host is wearing a sheer white t-shirt and black lounge plants, accessorizing her casual look simply with a gold medallion necklace.

The adorable baby snapshot

Lucy is comfortably sitting on her lap, looking cute and cherub-like as ever wearing a floral onesie, and her dad hailed the two ladies "Two cuties!" in the caption.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals pregnancy scare with husband Mark Consuelos

MORE: Mark Consuelos cheers on wife Kelly Ripa amid book release

Andy welcomed Lucy back in April, and she joins his first son, Benjamin Allen, who was born in 2019 via surrogacy, as was his little sister.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos have been good friends with Andy for over a decade

Kelly is an adorable honorary aunt to both children, as well as to their soon-to-be best friends Wyatt Morgan and Sebastain Luke, who are Anderson Cooper's two boys of almost the same ages.

Andy and Anderson are longtime best friends, and Kelly is a good friend to both of them. The CNN anchor is set to make an appearance alongside the mother-of-three on her upcoming book tour, joining her on a New York City stage to discuss her new memoir, Live Wire.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.