Kelly Ripa hints that Meghan Markle could read her upcoming book The Live star has an exciting week ahead

Kelly Ripa will be releasing her debut book, Live Wire, exactly a week today, and she's more than excited!

What's more, the Live star has hinted that she could well have a very famous reader - none other than Meghan Markle.

In an interview with WSJ, Kelly explained that she was due to announce her book on the same day as Prince Harry, and as a result she delayed her announcement.

However, while she thinks Harry wouldn't read it, she thinks there's a chance, albeit a small one, that Meghan may.

When asked whether Harry would read her book, she replied: "Oh, I think it’s probably a 0 per cent chance, but maybe Meghan Markle will. I mean, maybe."

On delaying her book announcement, she explained: "I delayed my announcement because I didn't want the Prince Harry of it all to suck the wind out of my little tiny announcement. Then I delayed it only to be upstaged by the Bezos rocket blasting into the substratosphere. So to me, it was just all bad omens, right? Maybe we shouldn't announce it all. Just let people find it in the library."

Meghan Markle could well read Kelly Ripa's book!

News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books."

Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, Mark had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

Kelly Ripa revealed Prince Harry's book announcement was due the same day as hers

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor".

The Live star with husband Mark Consuelos

The star will be doing a book tour next month too, and will be joined by some famous faces including her husband Mark.

She has been sharing snippets from the book on social media over the past few weeks, including a hilarious extract about her mom. It read: "My mother reminds me if I don't like the way I look I should just take off my glasses."

