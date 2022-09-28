Michelle Keegan melts hearts as she coos over adorable puppy The actress beamed with joy

Michelle Keegan cosied up to a new furry friend on Tuesday as she enjoyed some downtime back in the UK.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Brassic star shared a sweet selfie alongside an adorable Dachshund puppy named Dash. Snuggling in the back of a taxi, the little pup looked so sweet in a hooded blanket.

Cooing over her furry companion, Michelle captioned the photo: "Obsessed," followed by a heart eye emoji.

In a separate clip, Michelle introduced the pooch to her Instagram followers. Cradling Dash, Michelle gushed: "This is Dash… awwwww…he's so cute…say 'hello', oh good boy."

It's not known yet whether Dash is a new addition to Michelle's existing canine clan. The 35-year-old already shares chihuahua Pip and dachshund Phoebe with husband Mark Wright.

Michelle spent some quality time with little Dash

And earlier this week, the family unit moved into their luxurious Essex mansion following months of renovation work. The actress and radio presenter shared updates on their home account @wrightyhome, which boasts over 400,000 followers, and on Sunday, they shared a picture of little Pip settling in nicely.

"Already made herself at home," the caption read, showing the adorable pup snuggled up a faux sheepskin throw.

Michelle and Mark own two dogs

The couple's gorgeous new home features their very own inside bar and a jaw-dropping sauna and steam room in their pristine master bathroom.

The bathroom space also features a rainfall shower, porcelain countertops, marbled tiles, and an Instagram-worthy free-standing bath.

Outside, the wonder continues with plenty of land boasting incredible vistas across the countryside and the couple also have a massive outdoor pool which wouldn't look out of place in a five-star hotel.

The duo bought the original Essex property for £1.3 million

The mammoth undertaking hasn't been plain sailing for the couple, though, with Mark admitting it has been "mentally and physically tough".

The 35-year-old revealed: "[It's been] a process that has been extremely mentally and physically tough at times but one that is so rewarding. On to the final stages now and can't wait for you to see it all come together 100 percent."

