Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher asks for prayers amid heartbreaking news

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher has shared his sadness over the devasting effect Hurricane Ian has had on the residents of Florida.

The former NHL star took to his Instagram Stories to reshare a post from NFL player Tim Tebow, which read: "Please join me in prayer for all those in Florida impacted and in the path of Hurricane Ian." Mike also added a praying hand emoji.

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning after causing widespread devastation and flooding that trapped residents in their homes.

Described as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the US, Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast as a major Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, bringing 150 mph winds and life-threatening storm surge.

More than 2.5 million people across Florida have been left without power as the storm is expected to approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday.

Mike isn't the only celebrity to react to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter: "For those of you in Florida affected by #Hurricane_Ian, I'm praying for your safety."

Mike asked fans for prayers

Law & Order: SVU's Ice-T shared a video of the storm alongside the message: "Wow… Florida is getting hit right now. It's crazy, Florida has the Best and the Worst weather… smh... Be safe."

Meanwhile, GMA's Ginger Zee had fans wishing she'd stay safe on Wednesday as she reported from where Hurricane Ian was due to strike.

Ginger took to her Instagram to share an update on Ian with her followers, admitting she was in a "serious situation" as if the storm continued to be classed as a category 4 when it made landfall, it would be only the fifth time such a weather event has happened in the nation's history.

