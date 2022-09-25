Carrie Underwood shows off toned physique in stunning new photo The star took to social media

Carrie Underwood was a vision in a brand new photo she shared on Saturday - and fans are speechless.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's sprawling $3million forever home is so unexpected

Taking to her Instagram feed, the country star shared a sneak peek of her upcoming tour Diamonds and Rhinestones, which kicks off in just three weeks' time. The fabulous snap showed the singer mid-rehearsal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood looks phenomenal in a mini dress for exciting video

Captioning the photo, the 39-year-old penned: "3 WEEKS AWAY!!! Any guesses on what song I'm rehearsing here? #DenimAndRhinestonesTour."

READ: Carrie Underwood steps out in head-turning gown for latest Opry performance

SEE: Carrie Underwood surprises fans with adorable baby video – watch

Friends and fans flooded the comments with messages for the star. One wrote: "#leggoals." A second added: "So beautiful." A third replied: "I'm one of your champions from the Cry Pretty tour and I'm BEYOND excited to be travelling from Birmingham, UK to NYC to see you live again."

Carrie looked sensational

In the post, Carrie showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of black denim shorts, which she matched with a vibrant orange T-shirt. She was also rocking the most lavish pair of chunky black boots which had intricate diamante embellishments all over them.

The incredible update came just days after Carrie made a very candid confession about her mental health.

Talking on Audacy's I'm Listening, the doting mother spoke candidly about how she copes when she's feeling low and shared the one rule she abides by to keep her mind protected from negative trolls on social media.

Fans are so excited about Carrie's tour

Carrie confessed: "When I need a mental health break, the music that I will go to would be more praise and worship music.

"If I play it in my house when I'm making dinner or cleaning, it's just positive energy filling the house in the forms of sound waves. It's really nice, and it's uplifting, and it's encouraging."

Speaking of internet trolls, Carrie added: "I think one of the best things I could've ever decided to do for myself as far as social media [is] I don't read comments. I think that's one of the best things I could've ever done."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.