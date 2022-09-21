Carrie Underwood unveils musical allegiance that her fans didn't see coming The country star is full of surprises

Carrie Underwood may be reigning royalty in the country music industry, but her personal interests stretch far beyond the genre.

Her fans on social media were certainly left a little surprised when she revealed her love for the rock band I Prevail.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood jokes she is no longer 'young and carefree'

On Twitter, the musical act shared a post that celebrated 56 million streams in one month for their most recently released studio album, True Power.

Carrie shouted out their accomplishment by responding to the tweet with: "I think I was a large number of them!" even getting a retweet from the band.

However, fans of both acts were surprised to see this colliding of words, and many of them couldn't have been more excited.

"Sure didn't have 'Carrie Underwood listens to I Prevail' on my 2022 bingo card but I love it," one wrote, with another saying: "Carrie listens to metal core? What a time to be alive."

I think I was a large number of them! 😂 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 20, 2022

Carrie surprised fans with her allegiance for hard rock band I Prevail

A third also said: "You guys should collab on a song together. Like a country/rock tune or something like Every Time You Leave," and the idea of a collaboration proved to be a popular one.

While the news proved to take some fans aback, many of the Good Girl singer's devoted fans know of her love for the hard rock and metal genre.

Back in 2021, Carrie spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about her preferences and shared that her workout playlist mostly consisted of heavy metal.

"[While] working out I honestly listen to like, metal or super hard rock music," she shared, proclaiming her love for I Prevail back then as well.

This #CBSSunday



Country singer @carrieunderwood talks with @CBSMMiller about recording her first gospel album, "My Savior," on which she sings beloved Christian hymnal standards



Carrie also revealed what's on her own personal playlist, working out to @IPrevailBand pic.twitter.com/3s1QZwKKGo — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 3, 2021

The singer had previously declared her love for rock and metal music

"I like the band I Prevail," she continued. "And their Trauma album is one that I have on repeat when I'm working out."

"There's a lot of not-children-friendly words on it. That's important to note. But I'm like, 'Don't go buy, you know, My Savior and then go buy Trauma and be like, 'Carrie Underwood told me to.'"

