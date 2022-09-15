Carrie Underwood's husband catches her off-guard in amusing moment shared with fans The couple have been married since 2010

Carrie Underwood was left completely surprised by her husband, Mike Fisher, in a moment he captured on camera.

The former ice hockey player took to Instagram and shared a clip of his sporty wife out for a run.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's bikini selfie featured an unexpected guest

While there was nothing unusual about Carrie working out, she didn't know Mike was there.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

He was in his truck, following her down the road and ready to surprise her. In the video, the cheeky athlete slowly drove behind his wife who was completely unaware of his presence. He could be heard saying: "Ok, let's see if we can get her."

Mike suddenly beeped his horn and scared Carrie who quickly whipped around and was stunned to see who it was as he burst out laughing.

MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals incredible insight into family life in fun new video

MORE: Inside Carrie Underwood's never-ending 400-acre family home

"Not my best work but still had a good laugh! @carrieunderwood," he captioned the clip.

Mike caught Carrie completely off-guard

His fans also found it amusing and commented "Someone’s been retired for too long," and, "she's gonna get you back!! Better watch out".

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in red hot mini skirt

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares rare insight into her life as a parent

The couple live in Tennessee, where they are raising their two young sons. While she's often away performing, in an ideal world, Carrie says she's stay at home all of the time.

The country superstar revealed that she is a homebody who "gets nervous" in group settings, despite being a multi-award winning singer who has toured the world.

Carrie praises Mike for balancing her out

"I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she shared with fans during an appearance on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

She continued: "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house.I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

However, she went on to share that her husband of 12 years is an extrovert who encourages her to "interact" with others, and "balances" her out.

"He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she added.

"I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.