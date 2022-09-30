Kylie Minogue causes a stir as she poses in flirty new picture

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kylie Minogue has teased her fans with her latest social media post. Posing behind some white and black printed curtains, the 54-year-old singer put on a flirty display.

Dressed in a loose green and white number, the blonde beauty pouted towards the camera whilst keeping her eyes shut. In the caption, she simply added a kiss emoji.

Fans went wild, with many suggesting Kylie was teasing news of her new music. "#KM16 is coming!" wrote one follower, while another stated: "Go! Go! Go! #KM16." A third post read: "Wow! its amazing!" A fourth fan said: "Queen of everything."

The Instagram post comes after she was unveiled as the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm's legendary New Year's Eve Gala Dinner.

With this year's theme titled A Night with The Stars, Atlantis welcomes a return from Kylie, who first performed in the Middle East at the resort's grand opening back in 2008.

Kylie shared this picture with fans this week

Featuring a set list of chart-topping hits and fan favourites, revellers can look forward to an electrifying performance to kick off 2023 with true dusting of magic.

Kylie will take to the stage in the lead-up to Atlantis, The Palm's 2023 countdown, entertaining guests with global anthems such as Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and All The Lovers as well as classics such as The Loco-Motion.

Kylie is set to perform at the Atlantis, The Palm

The international pop superstar has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and in 2020, made UK chart history becoming the first female solo artist to claim number one albums in five consecutive decades.

Kylie has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including three BRIT Awards, two MTV Music Awards, a Grammy and in 2007 was officially anointed Kylie Minogue OBE.

