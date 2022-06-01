Kylie Minogue looks lovely in flirty pink satin dress on special occasion The princess of pop looked sensational

There's no denying Kylie Minogue has an extensive array of fashionable staples in her wardrobe. But on Tuesday, the singer - who turned 54 on Saturday - really amped up the glamour when she attended the second anniversary party for her wine company at Annabel's in London.

Looking absolutely sensational, Kylie showed off her svelte figure in a stunning blush pink satin number which featured a large floral design in the centre and flirty ruched detailing on the skirt.

She wore her blonde tresses loose with a centre-parting, while accessorising with gold strappy stilettos, a delicate silver bracelet and a statement ring.

The Aussie pop star appeared to be in great spirits as she celebrated the 2nd anniversary of her Rosé brand, Kylie Minogue Wines, with close friends.

The special occasion comes days after she marked her 54th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kylie thanked her fans for their well-wishes.

Sharing a black-and-white childhood throwback on Instagram, the singer said: "Oh my… When you're so overwhelmed by the birthday love [heart emoji]. Thank you for your lovely messages. Sending all the love right back to each and every one of you."

She would have no doubt marked her birthday with her boyfriend, British GQ boss Paul Solomons, whom she has been with since 2018. The Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer rarely speaks about her private life, but in a past interview, Kylie spoke about Paul and said: "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right.

"I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you talk about him,' and it does. Happiness. He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."

