Michelle Obama 'humbled' as she adds extra dates to book tour

Michelle Obama has shared how 'humbled" she is to add extra book dates to her tour, with husband Barack Obama resharing the news with his fans.

The former First Lady is set to release The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, on November 15, 2022 and she will be heading out across the US to promote the "collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?"

But after selling out several venues, Mchelle has added extra dates. "I’m so humbled by your response to my upcoming book tour for #TheLightWeCarry!" she shared.

"We’ve added a couple of new dates, and tickets are on sale now at michelleobamabooks.com. I hope you’ll join me in one of these cities! Let me know which city you’ll be joining me in the comments—excited to see you all soon."

Barack later reposted the news on his own social media pages.

The tour will begin in Washington DC on 15 November over three nights and the mom-of-two will then head to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

Michelle has kept busy after husband Barack Obama left the White House in 2017, recently unveiling her official White House portrait and being inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame.

But it meant that she also missed out on dinner with her family in Los Angeles, where her daughters Malia and Sasha live.

Barack visited his daughters in LA

In photos shared by Daily Mail, the former US President was seen having dinner with his two daughters at Hamasaku, an expensive LA sushi restaurant.

The three were spotted together on Saturday night exiting the restaurant as Barack waved to the staffers and turned down their offer for free dessert after.

His secret service staff patiently waited, with their car parked in the handicapped spot nearby for the next couple of hours, and escorted him away once done.

