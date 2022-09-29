Kylie Minogue sizzles in striking silver dress to announce exciting news

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kylie Minogue has unveiled an exquisite new photograph of herself wearing an unbelievable slinky silver number.

Dressed to impress, the 54-year-old looked sensational in the futuristic-inspired metallic dress which featured a one-shouldered neckline, heart-shaped bodice and a batwing sleeve.

The star certainly knows what suits her and this gorgeous space-age dress was spot on. The picture comes as she has been unveiled as the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm's legendary New Year's Eve Gala Dinner With this year's theme titled, A Night with The Stars, Atlantis welcomes a return from Kylie, who first performed in the Middle East at the resort's grand opening back in 2008.

Featuring a set list of chart-topping hits and fan favourites, revellers can look forward to an electrifying performance to kick off 2023 with true dusting of magic. Kylie will take to the stage in the lead-up to Atlantis, The Palm's 2023 countdown, entertaining guests with global anthems such as Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and All The Lovers as well as classics such as The Loco-Motion.

The International pop superstar has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and in 2020, made UK chart history becoming the first female solo artist to claim number one albums in five consecutive decades.

Kylie is set to perform at the Atlantis, The Palm

Kylie has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including three BRIT Awards, two MTV Music Awards, a Grammy and in 2007 was officially anointed Kylie Minogue OBE.

Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai, said: "A fan favourite in the region and a world-class entertainer, we are incredibly excited to welcome the return of Kylie Minogue to Atlantis, The Palm for a spectacular New Year's Eve performance.

"As the leading entertainment destination in the region, our New Year's Eve Gala Dinners have become legendary, with Kylie joining the likes of rock band KISS in 2020, and Robbie Williams in 2021.

"We no doubt that 2023 will be another exceptional moment and can't wait to give our guests one of the most memorable New Year's Eve of their lives."

