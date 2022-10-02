Exclusive: Lisa Snowdon reveals romantic plans with her fiancé and 'life-changing' Celebrity MasterChef win

Lisa Snowdon has had many memorable moments during her long and successful career. But, she tells HELLO! magazine in an exclusive interview and photoshoot, it's her recent victory as winner of this year's Celebrity MasterChef which will be the most life-changing for her.

"I think I've proved to myself that if you want something you can go out there and get it and if you try hard enough, things can go your way," the newly crowned champion tells HELLO! "I'm the sort of person that doesn’t always have that much confidence in myself - I'm often so hard on myself. So to be able to go into that show and keep gaining more self-belief is life changing for me."

And she says she still can't quite believe that she was crowned the winner. "When they said my name, everything went into slow-motion and I couldn't quite believe it," she says.

"It was massively overwhelming because I felt like I was at the bottom of a really steep hill when I first started. I was super-proud that I'd made it all the way to the final, and then to be crowned champion was absolutely incredible. I don't think I'll ever forget it as long as I live.

"When I was competing, I just thought: 'Come on, you got this you know, you love food. Just put everything into it.' And that's what I did. I'm so happy I pushed myself - I said it on the show: I'm 50 and I feel like I'm just getting started. That was my motto that I took with me throughout it all."

She now plans to cook one of her MasterChef dishes for her fiancé of seven years, George Smart. "For a romantic night in with George, I would do Japanese-style fish and chips that I cooked on MasterChef, because the wasabi mushy peas were a triumph and that's quite a fun little night because you can make the whole meal Japanese-themed. But equally just good, wholesome food that's home-cooked. I think anything that's had a lot of love put into it tastes good."

In the magazine, Lisa also says she would love to carry on working with food on television. "I would love to do more cooking on television. I feel like my MasterChef win is going to open up so many doors in an area that I'm really passionate about.

"I'd like to go on a food tasting journey around the world; or maybe I could host a show where I'm watching people cook. I would definitely like to work more in that area. I don’t want to win that show and not do anything with it."

