Lisa Snowdon's facialist shares 5 non-negotiables for your best wedding skin

Lisa Snowdon is a busy lady. When she's not modelling, she's presenting, and in an interview last year, she said that 2020 could also be the time she finally ties the knot with fiancé George Smart after four years of being engaged. The pair are yet to confirm a wedding date, but we've noticed that Lisa has been taking extra good care of her skin with the help of her facialist and skincare expert Lisa Franklin.

She's since been looking glowier than ever, so what's her secret? "Regular treatments and a personalised home care routine," says Lisa (Franklin). "Understanding Lisa's skin and how it best reacts to certain ingredients allows us to further optimise her skin condition with every visit. It's all about bespoke skincare."

Lisa has been engaged to entrepreneur George Smart for four years

She adds that recently, Lisa has been busier than normal and lacking sleep, so she has been using Endospheres Therapy (a treatment using a roller that generates mechanical vibrations to encourage tissue rejuvenation) "to focus on lymphatic drainage, strengthening her skin tissue and muscle fibres to give her skin tone a boost." And it's certainly doing the trick.

Like Lisa said, though, there's no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to skincare and what works for Lisa may not work for you, but there are a few non-negotiables she advises for pre-wedding skin in general.

Lisa Snowdon regularly visits her facialist Lisa Franklin for bespoke treatments

1. "Adopt a strict skincare routine with a central focus on cleansing day and night," says Lisa. She is apprehensive to recommend specific cleansers without having a proper look at her client's skin, but affirms that once you've found the right one, you'll quickly reap the benefits.

2. "Boost your hydration, brightness and luminosity with topical serums." Again, this requires a close inspection of each client's complexion before Lisa can recommend specific products, but a serum will generally encourage a healthy wedding glow.

3. "Drink plenty of water daily in the lead up to the big day." The governmental recommendation is 2L per day, but Lisa says the more the better.

4. "Undertake regular facials every 3-4 weeks during the six-month wedding countdown." The introduction of new products or treatments can cause an initial irritation, so a six-month period will allow for your skin to react and regenerate accordingly.

5. "Add booster sessions to your facials in the final two-week countdown." Lisa recommends LED Light Therapy (with varying colours according to your skin type) to enhance your glow on the big day. This is generally available with most facials, while LED Light Therapy can also be found as a separate treatment.

Lisa concludes that good skin will give you a "boost of confidence" and make you feel your best on your wedding day, and if Lisa Snowdon's flawless face is anything to go by, we're taking her tips as gospel.

To book an appointment at Lisa Franklin’s private clinic please email appointments@lisafranklin.london.

