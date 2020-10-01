Lisa Snowdon's stunning bohemian Essex home revealed See where the This Morning star lives with her fiancé George Smart

Lisa Snowdon lives with her fiancé and creative director George Smart in Epping Forest in Essex, and the This Morning star often shares glimpses inside their beautiful property on social media.

It follows a bohemian theme, with several pieces of abstract art, various house plants and rustic furniture. Take a tour.

The garden

Lisa shared a photo of her garden during the summer, showing that it has a patio area with grey tiles, a small wooden chair and table set, and bushes and trees lining either side of the lawn. There is also a spherical flower pot holding a lavender bush on the floor.

The living room

Lisa revealed her living room when she showed her support for mental health charity Mind. It's decorated with white walls and wooden floorboards, and furniture includes a brushed lilac velvet sofa with bright blue and pink cushions and a matching footstool, a metallic gold standing lamp and an exposed shelving unit where Lisa keeps books.

The conservatory

Lisa's incredible conservatory is what makes the property. It has glass vaulted ceilings where Lisa has hung several plants in rattan baskets, while a large piece of art designed with free paint splashes adds a pop of colour to the space. It sits above a retro black radiator.

The dressing room

Lisa has her own dressing room at the home, complete with a metallic silver shoe rack, a Perspex shoe rack, and a metal bag and hat stand. The bohemian aesthetic continues with a blue and white patterned rug on the floor.

The dining room

Leading into her conservatory, Lisa's dining room features several house plants including a bonsai tree in one corner, and several others positioned on a ledge at the front of the room. The dining table has metallic blue legs and a black top, and is lined with differing chairs including one Perspex and two white metal styles.

Overhead, there are four spherical glass lamp shades hanging and, of course, yet more pieces of art hang upon the walls.

