Lisa Snowdon reveals genius bodycare routine that leaves her skin supple

Lisa Snowdon has shared another 'self care Sunday' video with her followers, and this time around the star revealed all about her bodycare routine in the mornings - singing the praises of dry body brushing for boosting circulation.

The presenter also revealed that she finishes her showers in the morning with a cold water rinse, and then uses her dry brush to work in a body oil to hydrate and tone the skin.

A smiling Lisa filmed the whole routine from her gorgeous white marble bathroom, wearing a navy and white striped bikini and with her dark hair pulled up in a topknot.



Lisa shared her body brushing routine

She prompted plenty of grateful comments from fans, with one writing: "Great tips Lisa. I LOVE body brushing. Definitely going to add the cold shower and oil brushing," and another adding: "Ordered mine - can't wait... you look stunning."

Legology body brush, £16, Cult Beauty

A further fan added: "Lisa you look absolutely amazing!!! If I looked like this in a bikini at your age I'd be very happy .... what do you do exercise-wise? Please share!"

Lisa sweetly replied: "You're so lovely and wonderfully kind. I've been a little slack with my exercise, I do however try to walk as much as I can and I've just started to go to Pilates again. Kisses."

Legology Cellu-lite leg oil, £62.50, Cult Beauty

If you're interested in trying Lisa's body brushing routine, we've found some of her favourite buys online. The star's favourite Legology brush costs £16, while her leg oil costs £62.50, and according to Lisa it smells like the Amalfi Coast!

The Organic Pharmacy Detox Body Oil, £36, Selfridges

Meanwhile, Lisa's other favourite brand is The Organic Pharmacy - from whom her Detox Cellulite Body Oil costs £36. We want it all...

