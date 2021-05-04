Lisa Snowdon and her fiancé George have designed dream home from scratch - exclusive

This Morning regular Lisa Snowdon currently lives in Essex with her fiancé George Smart, but when the presenter chatted beauty, interiors and lockdown life with HELLO!, she dropped the bombshell that her and George have already planned out their dream home – by drawing it together!

"When we first went on holiday together, well, it was a couple of holidays in, we went to Copenhagen and we basically drew this design together - effectively the property we want to live in - or elements of it," she revealed.

"We've got this itch we want to scratch where we want to build something! We are looking a property with a bit of land or several properties with a bit of land so we can build something. We've both got some great ideas and I feel like we are ready for a project - even though it will be a big project!"

It's an ambitious task which may take them away from their current home of Essex. "It might be Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire or Norfolk or Suffolk - we are open to locations. But we do love where we live at the moment as it's a great location, but it depends on what we find," admits Lisa.

Lisa Snowdon's Essex home is filled with gorgeous greenery

But for now, Lisa and George are making the best use of their beautiful home. Her flair for fashion radiates into the interiors of her house – and one look on Instagram, you'll see it's a plant haven. "We both love plants and nature so we've got a conservatory/garden room with loads of plants and that is something that we will definitely take with us [to the new property]. Energy, light and green everywhere!" reveals Lisa. When it comes to interiors advice, Lisa suggests "buying pieces that are timeless that you can have forever".

During the pandemic, they've had to use their house differently. Lisa explained: "I’ve converted the spare room into an office. We've got a nice desk in there, and George has been using another room for his office. Having the luxury of being able to do that is great, because a lot of people have had to work in their bedrooms and that’s really tricky when you have to work where you sleep."

Lisa has converted her spare room into an office during the pandemic

On the topic of working from home, Lisa discussed the research from her favourite beauty brand StriVectin which discovered that the public are spending 3 hours and 10 minutes a week on video calls and 88% of people worry about what they look like to others on these calls.

We asked Lisa if she gets the Zoom fear too, and she replied: "Yeah, you can’t help but not as your face is up on the camera. I make sure that it's on the gallery view, I don't like it when my face just pops up. It's something we've all had to get used to, we've been doing so many video calls. It's sort of a re-introduction to the way you look because if you do look in the mirror it is not the animated version of yourself."

Lisa has been working hard to make herself feel better during this strange time with a lot more self-care. "I've always had a really good at-home [beauty] regime, but I’ve had more time in that respect to add my layers and my serums! And then I'll do my candles and my baths and my body brushing - I just love the whole element of beauty and self-care," she confessed.

The presenter has an impeccable beauty routine

And the key to that gorgeous glowy skin we see on This Morning? Lisa talked us through her ultimate StriVectin heroes. She said: "Eyes are our main focus really as we're wearing masks when we're out and about. The Intensive Eye Concentrate is such a great product for fine lines and wrinkles, but it also helps with dark circles. The Super C Retinol is amazing as it brightens and corrects - and also illuminates the skin. The Tightening Body Cream is amazing too."

JLo, Kylie Minogue and Charlize Theron are also big fans of the amazing eye cream, which you can pick up on Amazon for £46.19.

