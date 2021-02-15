Jamie Lee Curtis touches on family's addiction and her incredible journey to sobriety The Halloween actress spoke to HELLO! at JLGB Virtual's online event

Jamie Lee Curtis has been on an incredible journey to sobriety for over 20 years, and the Halloween star has revealed that it's her biggest achievement in life.

Chatting to HELLO! at JLGB's Virtual online event at the beginning of February, alongside her husband Christopher Guest, the award-winning star touched upon her family's struggles with substance abuse as well as her own, and how she overcame it.

"My recovery is the single greatest accomplishment that I will ever get to do in this human life," she said.

"I have a generational link to addiction and substance abuse in my family and I was able to catch it, look in the mirror, understand the problem and I have been clean and sober for 22 years."

Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about her inspirational journey to sobriety

Addiction ran in her family and her brother Nicholas sadly died from a heroin overdose at age 21 in 1994. Her father Tony Curtis was also into drugs and Jamie even admitted doing cocaine with him too.

The star has credited her husband and their children Annie and Thomas for their support in helping her remain happy and sober.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest speaking at the JLGB virtual event

The mother-of-two's comments follow shortly after she opened up about her battle with sobriety in a heartfelt statement on Instagram at the beginning of the month.

Jamie, 62, shared a fresh-faced throwback image of herself drinking tequila and captioned it: "A LONG time ago… In a galaxy far, far away… I was a young STAR at WAR with herself. I didn't know it then. I chased everything. I kept it hidden.

The Hollywood star with her famous parents

"I was a sick as my secrets. "With God's grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the 'feelings' and a couple of sober angels... I've been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years.

"I was a high bottom, pun kind of intended, so the rare photo of me proudly drinking in a photo op is very useful to help me remember. To all those struggling and those who are on the path…MY HAND IN YOURS."

