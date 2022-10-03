Jennifer Love Hewitt melts hearts with sweet family tradition The actress took to social media

Jennifer Love Hewitt treated her fans to a rare glimpse inside her stunning home on Sunday, shedding light on a new family tradition.

Taking to social media, the mom-of-three posted a carousel of snaps showcasing her creative side. Ahead of the spooky season, the 43-year-old channelled her inner artist and decorated a festive pumpkin for each member of her family.

Impressed by her handiwork, Jennifer captioned her post: "Okay it's that time again. We started a tradition where every year I make each family member a pumpkin. So here we are.

"Spider-Man for Atticus, hello kitty for Autumn, paw patrol for Aidan and for my hubby who has a birthday on Halloween we went old school with ninja turtles! This makes my mommy heart so happy because they all get excited."

Jennifer continued a sweet family tradition

The star's fans were blown away by her sweet gesture, with one writing: "Such a sweet tradition!!! All the pumpkins look amazing!!!" whilst a second penned: "This is adorable."

"How cute are these pumpkins," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "This is a great tradition. I might have to steal this idea. Love it for the kiddos and hubby!"

Jennifer shares Aiden, one, Atticus, seven, and Autumn, eight with her husband Brian Hallisay. They welcomed their third child in 2020 but the pregnancy wasn't exactly planned.

The actress has a deep affection for Halloween

Jennifer told People magazine: "We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment."

Speaking candidly, the actress took to her Instagram Stories earlier this year to document the harsh realities of breastfeeding, admitting that she wants to eat all the time.

Jennifer and Brian tied the knot in 2013

"I have had three children, I have done this three times, and every time is different," she began, before exclaiming: "The one that has not changed for me, is I do not know how people get super skinny while breastfeeding. It's just not in my DNA!"

"I am so hungry, every time I breastfeed I am hungry and I just want food," she continued.

"I am trying to eat good things, better things, than maybe the choices I made before, but I am hungry all the time."

