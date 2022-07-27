9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares super relatable Target meme Is there anything we can't buy at Target?

Jennifer Love Hewitt is known for being a self-titled "holiday junkie" and she shared a super relatable meme with fans on Wednesday, revealing her love of the American supermarket Target.

9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein on life after coming out and finding his 'calling'

The meme saw a Little Miss character next to a shopping cart full of the goods that guests can buy in the store including an inflatable flamingo, a standing lamp, a Starbucks drink and shoes.

"Little Miss lets Target tell her what she needs," the post read, snd Jennifer joked: "Also me."

She had previously shared a similar meme which read: "Little Miss buys Halloween decor in July."

The 9-1-1 actress is such a well-known fan of holidays that in 2021 she launched a gorgeous new line of wrapping paper themed around Fall. The mom-of-three is often sharing memes for months ahead of Halloween and Thanksgiving, and last year collaborated with Shav's Paper to design her own line.

"I haven't been here in a while because I have been having a baby!" she shared on Instagram Stories before revealing her project.

Jennifer calls herself a 'holiday junkie'

"We have done some really fun double-sided designs for all the upcoming holidays, and today we are releasing the fall paper," Jennifer continued.

"One side is really fun and saucy, all the fall cocktails, it's about getting toasted, and the other side is a special dedication to my fall guru KJP, and his pumpkin, skateboard-riding, latte-drinking self."

Jennifer is a mom of three

Jennifer shared the wonderful news with fans in early September that she had given birth to her third child, a son, Aidan James.

Aidan James is Jennifer's third child with husband Ben Hallisay, with whom she also shares seven-year-old Autumn and six-year-old Atticus.

"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to do all that again with another little human," she said.