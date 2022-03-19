Jennifer Love Hewitt shares incredible behind the scenes video of 9-1-1 stars taking part in TikTok challenge 9-1-1 returns March 21 at 8/7c on Fox

Jennifer Love Hewitt has revealed what the stars of Fox drama 9-1-1 are really doing when the cameras aren't rolling - and it's not relaxing.

Turns out that behind-the scenes the cast and crew are taking part in TikTok memes including the Drop challenge. Jennifer shares a video posted by show director Jihane Mrad which had been edited to include cast members including Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds and John Harlan Kim.

The "Drop Challenge" sees people going about their normal daily activities only to suddenly stop and squat while staring seductively at the camera, and all the tune of "Yoncé" by Beyoncé.

In the video, Kenneth and Aisha - who play Howard 'Chim' Han and Hen Wilson respectively - are reading lines behind the curtains of a emergency room ward only to stop and drop into a squat, while John - who will return for more episodes in the second half of season five - is seen being helped into his equipment before he and the crew member stop and slowly drop.

Stars Ryan Guzman and Oliver Stark were among the cast members to comment on the post calling it "amazing" while others who work on the production shared their upset at not getting their chance to shine.

Fox recently dropped a teaser of what fans can expect from the final set of episodes of season five, revealing that Ryan's character, Eddie Diaz, had returned to therapy after the decision to leave Firehouse 118 for the sake of his young son Christopher.

Eddie decided to leave Firehouse 118 for the sake of his young son Christopher

The clip revealed he had put himself into therapy to deal with ongoing panic attacks he had battled in the first half of the season, as it was interspersed with clips of the 118 dealing with high-risk events.

Oliver stars as firefighter Evan 'Buck' Buckley, and the actor took to Instagram Stories to answer fan questions sharing that he believes Ryan "does some really amazing work in the back half of this season."

9-1-1 returns March 21 at 8/7c on Fox.

