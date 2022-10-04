Carol Vorderman flashes toned abs in figure-hugging gym kit

Carol Vorderman has been documenting her fitness journey this year, and on Monday, the former Countdown presenter shared a new update.

Taking to Instagram, the 61-year-old posted a pair of snaps drawing attention to the benefits of dumbbell workouts. Beaming for the camera, Carol posed outside in a flattering white co-ord set featuring high-waisted leggings and a stylish wrap-around top.

The mum-of-two simultaneously shared a glimpse of her athletic figure, notably her impressively strong arms and toned abs. Carol's incredible weight loss comes after she jetted off to Jason Vale's Juicemaster retreat in Portugal, dropping a dress size in over two weeks.

The presenter captioned her post: "Think I'm hooked on dumbbells. One of last week's sessions in the heat."

Carol tackled a dumbbell workout

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Looking absolutely fantastic," whilst a second penned: "Looking fabulous Carol."

"Looking trim there," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Stunning. Nice white outfit Carol."

Carol's fitness update comes after she dazzled fans with a bold hair transformation. Last month, the mum-of-two bid farewell to her platinum blonde locks and showed off an ultra-chic 'bronde' look.

The TV star experimented with 'bronde' hair

Sharing a clip of her new hair-do, Carol said: "So I asked you lovely gang should I go back to brunette or stay blonde. Well many thousands of you cast your vote (more than Liz Truss probs in the Tory vote…).

"About half said go back to brunette and half of you said STAY BLONDE. So I've gone brunette on top and blonde elsewhere…it's called BRONDE...oooooh.The most glamorous hairdresser in the known universe PETAR @petar_hristov__ @petarhristovhair at @inanchlondon entertained me in his stunning skirt and heels.

"You like it? I love it. I'll be swishing away for weeks now. Leggings @stronger top @karenmillen. Not an ad x just life."

Carol went on a fitness retreat this summer

Fans couldn't wait to comment on Carol's new look. One wrote: "Perfect blondette hair!!," whilst a second replied: "That looks absolutely fantastic on you, really suits you."

A third added: "Lovely, whatever colour your hair is. You're still top of our list X." And a fourth noted: "Yasss! Now that's off the chart gorge," with two flame emojis.

