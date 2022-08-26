Carol Vorderman praises rarely seen daughter Katie for this special reason The TV star took to social media

Carol Vorderman penned a gushy post as her daughter Dr Katie King took to the stage to share her pioneering research at the International Space University.

Taking to social media, the former Countdown presenter shared a clip of her rarely seen daughter alongside a sweet message paying tribute to her remarkable achievements.

Bursting with pride, the 61-year-old penned: "Here is my daughter Dr Katie King Ph.D. And nanotechnologist presenting as lead a new project designed to help humanity with a specific medical research project in space."

She finished by adding: "Katie has been researching the attachment of a new drug specifically to a cancer tumour using gold nanoparticles which once through clinical trials could mean the end of chemotherapy throughout the body. I'm a very proud mum."

Carol shared a rare glimpse of her daughter

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Amazing young woman, proud mum," while a second remarked: "Wow!! That's Amazing."

"She got her brains from you," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Outstanding" followed by a thumbs up emoji.

Katie studied at The University of Cambridge

Like mother, like daughter, 31-year-old Katie studied at Cambridge University where she achieved a PhD in nanotechnology. Her daughter is currently in Portugal completing an intensive 9-week 'space studies programme.'

Carol's proud moment comes after she dropped a dress size at a juice detox in Portugal. The TV star spent 18 days at Jason Vale's Juicemaster retreat, which sees holidaymakers only drinking four juices daily rather than eating solid meals whilst taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks.

The TV star showed off her impressive transformation

The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically, though there's no denying it's a challenge on the body.

Gushing about her weight loss, Carol penned: "I've dropped over a dress size and bursting with energy. Haven't been into these shorts for a few years and now they're loose. Boommmm… It's a special place here. So chilled out and happy. Jason has created the magic alright."

