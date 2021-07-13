Carol Vorderman shows off toned physique in must-see paddleboarding video The former Countdown star looks like a pro!

Carol Vorderman showed off her very impressive paddleboarding skills as she took to the waters in Wales. Posting on her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 60-year-old - who lives in Bristol - shared a series of snaps from her recent trip to her homeland.

Expressing her excitement over taking up the water sports for the first time, Carol remarked: "Living the dream... first time paddleboarding today. Absolutely hooked now.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off her paddleboarding skills

"We kicked off at 7am... high tide in the harbour #Wales #Warm #WithMyMates... went around the headland... just the most perfect piece of paradise. Stopped on a desolate beach and back hours later for breakfast."

She then joked: "So be warned when you come and stay, I've bought TWO blow up boards from @fatstickboards and you're coming with me."

With her brunette hair left loose around her shoulders and a pair of black shades concealing her eyes, Carol looked every inch the paddleboarding pro in her black wetsuit. Her fans were quick to react, with many saying how fabulous she looked.

The TV star shared plenty of posts from her outing

"Looking so beautiful," remarked one, while another said: "You look stunning as always, looks absolutely beautiful where you are." A third post read: "Wow you look so pretty."

Maths genius Carol is quite the fitness fan, often posting on social media about her workouts, crediting her healthy, balanced diet as a source of "brainpower".

The TV star encourages others to enjoy brain-boosting foods and a diet that includes plenty of fruit and veg, low-fat protein and starchy, fibre-rich carbs.

A typical lunch for Carol, taken from her book Eat Yourself Clever, is a tuna Nicoise salad and a pot of yoghurt or fromage frais. A balanced leafy green salad with protein-rich eggs and tuna as a source of omega-3 is the perfect midday meal for the Countdown star.

