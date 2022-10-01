Carol Vorderman displays gym-home physique in inspirational new post The star took to social media

Carol Vorderman looked incredible on Friday when she shared an incredible workout video showing off her unbelievable physique.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 61-year-old posted a clip of herself demonstrating her brand new stretch routine as she aims to learn the splits, whilst wearing a cherry red gym set.

Captioning the video, the mother-of-two penned: "Been trying much more yoga and Pilates and "learning the splits" stretching this summer...now I’ve put it into my own routine as pure slow yoga isn’t for me, even though it’s obviously very good.

"Soooooooo just a few shots from what I now do every morning (not the whole routine)...a bit of the 5 Tibetans (a yoga thing) and adductors and abs and hamstrings all good and firing...

Carol looked sensational

"I call it my… 'Happy bird who’s not giving into a number routine. And to anyone who says you shouldn't do 'this or that' at a certain age...and is still living in the 20th or even 19th century...please bear this in mind when you’re attempting to troll any woman no matter what their age...

"I love my life, I’m alive and fit and happy.....but do you know the strongest bit of my body now? It’s my middle finger.....and I use that middle finger without apology....so a word from the wise."

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the sporty post.Helen Flanagan replied with four heart-eyes emojis.

The star is in impressive shape

One fan wrote: "You look amazing, inspiring x." A second said: "You're a great person! Keep living your living with this positivity! It only bothers negative people!" A third said: "Well said. Bravo lass."

Last month, the mother-of-two headed to Jason Vale's Juicemaster retreat in Portugal and revealed she had dropped over a dress size in over two weeks.

