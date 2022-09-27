Carol Vorderman shows off bare abs in daring crop top - fans react The star revealed her love for her crop top designed by Kim Kardashian

Carol Vorderman loves a good workout and owns an ample collection of gym clothes, but it seems she has found the perfect top if her latest post is anything to go by.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shows off toned torso in fiery red crop top

Taking to Instagram early on Tuesday morning, the presenter shared three stunning selfies, showing her in tight training leggings and a beige crop top by none other than Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand Skims.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman rocks skin-tight leggings to debut incredible hair transformation

"A short health/gym break in a bit of sunshine....am getting obsessed with @skims....by @kimkardashian," she wrote alongside the photos, before adding: "This crop top for gym is SOOOO comfy.... Doing loads of stretching and weights and having a great time. Home soon xx."

READ: Carol Vorderman is a DIY queen in triangle bikini at Welsh home – watch

RELATED: Carol Vorderman shunned London life for lavish Bristol home – see inside

In the snaps, Carol's abs are on show, and fans couldn't help but compliment her figure. "You look fantastic," one wrote, whilst another added: "Wow, you look fab."

Carol Vorderman posed up a storm on Tuesday morning

A third remarked: "Wow insane you look gorgeous."

Carol has been putting her health first since ending her summer holidays. Last month, the mother-of-two headed to Jason Vale's Juicemaster retreat in Portugal and revealed she had dropped over a dress size in over two weeks.

During her 18 days away, she updated her fans daily on her routine and shared several posts of her enjoying the gym alongside BBC presenter Alex Scott, who also flew out for the experience.

The presenter revealed her love for her new Skims crop top

At the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

Speaking of her experience upon her return, she told her Instagram followers: "I've had an amazing few weeks here at @juicemasterretreats …. Coming home healthy and strong and happy.

"Thank you as ever @jasonvale for creating this magical place, and thanks @alexscott2 for being my gym buddy …. I'll do you proud by the next time we meet I swear. I'll be back again soon Juicy, you can count on that."