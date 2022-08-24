Carol Vorderman wows in glamorous skintight ensemble after dropping a dress size

Carol Vorderman showcased the impressive results of her Portuguese health retreat in a series of stunning snaps.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former Countdown presenter posted a couple of selfies in a skintight outfit. The 61-year-old flaunted her sculpted figure in a pair of high-waisted leggings which she teamed with a black cut-out jersey top and a patent leather belt.

Carol had her freshly cut hair styled in bouncy waves for a glamorous evening look. She elevated her ensemble with a touch of rich eyeliner, pink lip gloss and lashings of mascara.

The fitness fanatic captioned her photos: "All dressed up for dinner with my CYNTAF DAHLING @owainwynevans.... there will be much 'chwerthin'".

Carol debuted her weight loss

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with fellow presenter Vanessa Feltz writing: "Looking fabulous," followed by two red heart emojis. A second fan penned: "You look amazing Carol, love your hair shorter."

"Enjoy your night, you look sensational," wrote a third, whilst a fourth added: "Looking fabulous as always."

The 61-year-old's age-defying look comes after she returned from a juice detox in Portugal. The TV star spent 18 days at Jason Vale's Juicemaster retreat, which sees holidaymakers only drinking four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks.

The presenter signed up to a juice detox

The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically, though there's no denying it's a challenge on the body.

For the latter part of her stay, Carol was joined by former Lioness Alex Scott. The duo enjoyed a gruelling workout together before Alex headed back to the UK on Friday.

Carol flaunted her toned abs

And last week, Carol sparked an online frenzy as she posed in a tiny leopard-print bikini top and ripped denim shorts. Beaming in the mirror, the presenter showed off her svelte physique and toned abs.

Gushing about her weight loss, Carol penned: "I've dropped over a dress size and bursting with energy. Haven't been into these shorts for a few years and now they're loose. Boommmm… It's a special place here. So chilled out and happy. Jason has created the magic alright."

