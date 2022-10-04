Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is an all-natural beauty in stunning beach photo The singer had cause to celebrate

Kelly Ripa's lookalike daughter, Lola, made a rare appearance on social media on Monday when her dad, Mark Consuelos, posted a beachside snapshot of her on Instagram.

The Riverdale actor was wishing family friend, Jake Shears, a happy birthday and did so with a sweet photo of his daughter hugging the singer-songwriter.

Lola looked fresh-faced and naturally gorgeous as she smiled for the camera while wrapped in a towel.

Her long hair was still wet from the water and the location looked like a tropical paradise.

Mark simply captioned the image: "Happy Birthday @jakeshears," before adding more pictures of his famous pal.

Kelly is incredibly close to Lola and her other children, Joaquin and Michael too.

Kelly and Mark's daughter has launched a singing career

She recently opened up about her daughter's reaction to reading some of the extracts from her debut book, Live Wire

Kelly has detailed drama that occurred during the early years of her working on Live!, and her daughter was surprised to find out why her mom didn't just quit.

The popular TV star has been with the ABC daytime show since 2000, working with the late Regis Philbin, followed by Michael Strahan and as of 2017, Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly and husband Mark have three children

Talking to Daily Mail, Kelly said: "My daughter really said 'Why? Why didn't you quit?' And I said to her, 'Because we don't quit when things get tough.' [Most] people don't have the option to quit when things get tough and that's not how I was raised."

She continued: "That's not how I'm raising you. We don't quit just because things are hard, because things don't feel good.'"

The doting mom added: "That's what work is. That's why they don't call it vacation. I don't say I'm going to my vacation. I say I'm going to my job."

