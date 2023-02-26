Kelly Ripa's heartfelt tribute to David Muir in her book, Live Wire, is friendship goals The Live star and ABC news host are great friends

Kelly Ripa has been good friends with David Muir for years and the pair's friendship is incredibly solid. In fact, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star even made sure that the ABC journalist got a special mention in her debut book, Live Wire.

An extract from the book - which was released on 27 September - featured a list of acknowledgments to Kelly's close friends and loved ones, including the 20/20 journalist.

It read: "To David Muir, you are the backbone and moral compass I need sometimes."

David has been hugely supportive about Kelly's book and even took it out with him when he went for dinner ahead of its release.

He took to his Instagram Stories at the time to share a photograph of himself out enjoying dinner, and in his hand was Kelly's book. "Brought you to dinner @kellyripa," he wrote, sporting a cheeky grin, and Kelly returned the favor by sharing it on her own Stories by saying that she was missing him.

When Kelly announced that she'd be going on a tour in support of the book, the ABC News host touted himself as a fan once again when he commented: "Look for me in line."

News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July 2021, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

Kelly Ripa paid tribute to David Muir in her book, Live Wire

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books." Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, her husband Mark Consuelos had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

it's safe to say that Kelly's book was a hit with fans after being released, and she is forever being sent messages from fans around he United States telling her how much they are enjoying reading it, with many of these acknowledgements getting re-posted on the star's own Instagram Stories.

Kelly and David are great friends

The book gives fans an incredible look into Kelly's impressive and lengthy career in the entertainment industry, which has seen her host Live - one of America's most-loved morning shows - since 2001.

The star has hosted the ABC daytime show with a number of co-hosts, firstly with Regis Phillbin until he left in 2011, followed by Michael Strahan, who hosted the program with her from 2012 to 2016. When Michael left, the mother-of-three was joined by Ryan Seacrest, who has enjoyed a six-year stint on the program.

However, in February, Ryan announced that he would be leaving Live at the end of the season, with Kelly's husband Mark being named as his replacement.

