Kelly Ripa's son Michael teases career news with fun new photo The couple's oldest son is forging his future

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have celebrated TV careers and it looks like their son, Michael, is following in their footsteps.

The LIVE! star's oldest child teased his fans with a photograph suggesting he has a new project in the works.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's filtered photo receives mass reaction from famous followers

Taking to Instagram, Michael posted an artistic snapshot of himself filming something. He captioned it: "I see you," and fans immediately began commenting with heart emojis and asking what he was working on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's son graduates from university

Another remarked on the resemblance between Michael and his Riverdale actor dad.

"You look exactly like your father," they wrote. "It's crazy how much resemblance between two people."

The photo comes days after Michael - who describes himself on social media as an, "Attempted Director, Occasional Writer, Aspiring Actor" - returned from a break away and shared an unexpected image.

MORE: Kelly Ripa delivers impressive family beach photo to celebrate her new TV show

MORE: Kelly Ripa leaves LIVE! viewers in hysterics with conversation about divorce

While he didn't reveal his exact location, the 25-year-old said that he was at the end of his time in "paradise".

Michael is an aspiring actor and director

Rather than post a beach selfie, however, Michael was posing in what looked like a bathroom.

"Last day in paradise and I got myself stuck in a mirror. Send help," he wrote alongside the mirror selfie in which just the top of his head was visible.

He then added a second image of himself wearing a bright shirt and suit jacket and wrote: "Changed my mind. I'm cool with being stuck in the mirror."

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos show off their epic rock climbing skills as she teases 'couples therapy'

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos detail first vacation without their children in 25 years - and wow!

While Michael has jetted off for an adventure of his own, Kelly recently revealed that she and Mark, just enjoyed their first vacation without their children - including Joaquin and Lola - in 25 years.

Fans commented on the resemblance between Michael and his dad Mark

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mom-of-three detailed their latest trip and confessed:

"This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents, without the tribe. Mark and I were like what are we gonna do without the kids?"

But the energetic duo had no issue finding activities as she admitted: "We had the time of our lives out in Utah. It was adventure time. We hiked every single day. It was beautiful and we were in Colorado too."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.