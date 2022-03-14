Camryn Manheim shares rare family photos alongside heartfelt message

Camryn Manheim is such a proud parent and couldn't resist sharing a sweet tribute to her only child to mark his milestone birthday last week.

The Law & Order star took to Instagram to post a collage of pictures side-by-side of son Milo, both as a little boy and in present day.

In the caption, the actress gushed about Milo's kindness and incredible achievements.

She wrote: "This beautiful boy turns 21 today. I am endlessly proud of you. Most people know you from your accomplishments, but I know you from your heart.

"Your beautiful tender heart that sticks up for the little guy, points out injustices, and tries to make everyone in the room feel comfortable and valued. I won the lottery the day you were born.

"There are 7 billion people on this planet and you are my absolute favorite. Happy Birthday Sweet Milo. Stay curious, stay grateful and Keep shining your bright light on us all."

Law & Order star Camryn Manheim paid a touching tribute to her son Milo

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You raised a good one! Kind, smart, funny, thoughtful! Lucky us," while another wrote: "Milo looks just like his mama!" A third added: "You couldn't have raised a better one, you should be so proud!"

Milo is a star in his own right, having appeared as Zed in Zombies and was even nominated for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role at New York Musical Theatre Festival for Generation Me in 2017.

Milo has been working as an actor since the age of six, and appeared on Dancing with the Stars back in 2018.

Camryn Manheim and son Milo - who is just as famous!

At the time, proud mom Camryn gushed over how proud she was of her son while chatting to ET, telling the publication: "I don't even have words to express how proud I am. I can only tell you if I were one ounce more proud, my heart would burst into a million pieces."

Milo, meanwhile, previously described his mom to the publication as "the most supportive person in the world."

