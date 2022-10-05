Michelle Obama looks happy and radiant in stunning beach photo The former FLOTUS had reason to celebrate this week

Michelle Obama is incredibly down-to-earth and has a legion of loyal fans who were more than delighted to see another side to her this week.

The former FLOTUS and her husband Barack Obama celebrated their milestone 30th wedding anniversary on Monday, and did it in serious style!

Barack took to Instagram to share some stunning photos of the pair relaxing on the beach.

Michelle looked radiant dressed in a white T-shirt and off-white trousers, while Barack looked smart in a black shirt and grey chinos.

The pair even wrote their names in the sand in a love heart as they marked their special day together. Alongside the photos, Barack wrote: "Miche, after 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same and I don't. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "The sweetest couple ever!" while another wrote: "I love these photos so much." A third added: "Couple goals!"

Michelle also shared photos from their beach trip on her own account, sweetly writing: "Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Here's to a lifetime together. I love you."

The former political couple share daughters Malia and Sasha, who have both relocated from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles.

The siblings are incredibly close and live together, and are often spotted out and about in the city. Sasha, 21, has been completing her senior year at the University of Southern California after transferring over from University of Michigan.

Meanwhile, Malia, 24, has been living the professional life in Los Angeles, working as a screenwriter for Donald Glover's Hive, having graduated from Harvard University.

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Donald spoke about his Beyonce-inspired project and opened up about Malia's work on it too, having nothing but praise for the budding professional.

"Her writing style is great," he said: "She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

