Sasha Obama's famous college companion revealed

Sasha Obama's college companion has been revealed as Euphoria actress Storm Reid.

In photos published by the Daily Mail the two were seen arriving at the campus of University of Southern California (USC) within minutes of each other, although it was unclear if they were attending the same class.

Storm, 19, who stars alongside Zendaya in the Emmy-winning series wore ripped blue denim jeans with a hot pink crochet crop top, while Sasha showed off her boho fashion sense with a tie-dye purple maxi skirt and whte cropped shirt.

The 21-year-old displayed simple earring studs and put her stomach on display to show off her navel piercing.

Sasha's hair was loose and she looked stoic as she vaped and listened to her trusty AirPods.

Sasha moved to Los Angeles after transferring from the University of Michigan. She lives with her older sister Malia, 24, who is working in a writer's room for television.

Storm, 19, is also studying at USC

The two moved into an apartment in Brentwood, where celebrities including Jennifer Lopez are regularly spotted.

They both appear to be thriving in their new living arrangement and have been spotted out on several occasions together, including on hikes.

Sasha and Malia live together in LA

Malia and her sister Sasha are much loved by fans, and their father, the former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in May 2021 and was full of praise for his two daughters after joking that he was concerned that they would end up as "weird kids".

Mom Michelle also opened up about the feeling of her and Barack being empty-nesters to Ellen DeGeneres, and while she misses her children she said they're "doing well," and have also become, "just amazing young women".

